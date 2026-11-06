Gland Pharma Q2FY27 results: Net profit rises 58% to ₹290.75 crore

Gland Pharma on Friday posted a 58.29 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 290.75 crore in the September quarter, driven by strong execution across businesses.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 183.68 crore in the year-ago period.

The pharmaceutical company's revenue from operations rose to Rs 1,833.58 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 1,486.87 crore a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Total expenses also rose to Rs 1,471.69 crore in the July-September period from Rs 1,287.12 crore a year earlier, it said.

The company launched four molecules -- Sugammadex, Erythromycin, Fluorouracil and Atropine sulfate -- in the US this quarter, it said in a release.