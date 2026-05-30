Globe International Q4FY26 profit more than doubles to ₹11.6 crore

Cargo transportation and logistics solutions provider Globe International Carriers Ltd on Saturday said its net profit zoomed over twofold to ₹11.62 crore in 2025-26 following steady revenue growth and improved operational performance.

The company's revenue from operations rose by 11.7 per cent to ₹174.92 crore in FY26 compared to ₹156.65 crore in FY25, a statement said.

The group's focus on efficiency, execution and business diversification helped deliver resilient results despite a dynamic operating environment, Subhash Agrawal, Managing Director, Globe International Carriers said.

In FY26, the group entered the hospitality sector through its subsidiary, Govind Kripa Infratech, which entered into an agreement with OPO Hotels & Resorts to operate and manage a 56-room upscale hotel in Jaipur.