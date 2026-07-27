Godfrey Phillips Q1 profit falls 44.3% to ₹198.39 crore on tax hit

Cigarette maker Godfrey Phillips India on Monday reported an on-year decline of 44.3 per cent in consolidated net profit to Rs 198.39 crore for the June quarter of this financial year, on account of a rise in taxes.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 356.28 crore during the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Godfrey Phillips India, the flagship company of Modi Enterprises.

"Due to the steep tax increase implemented in Q4 of FY26, the profitability has declined by 44 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year," said its Chief Executive Officer Sharad Aggarwal in the earnings statement of the company.

Its revenue from operations increased two-fold to Rs 3,819.56 crore during the June quarter of FY'27. It was at Rs 1,813.26 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal. This was also due to high excise duty of Rs 2,614 crore paid by the company during the quarter. Minus excise, its net revenue was at Rs 1,206 crore, down 18.8 per cent. It was at Rs 1,486 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Aggarwal said despite significant tax-led price increases, "our domestic cigarette sales volume declined by only 2 per cent" during the quarter over the corresponding period of last year, reflecting the resilience of our brands and distribution network.