GoDigit General's Q1 profit drops 38% as expenses outpace premium growth

GoDigit General Insurance's net profit dropped 37.54 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the April-June quarter of FY27 (Q1 FY27) to Rs 86.4 crore due to a rise in expenses and muted growth in net premium. The net profit was also lower than Rs 149.42 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Gross premium written was down 8 per cent to Rs 2,731 crore, while net premium income declined 7.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 2,094.19 crore. The insurer's investment income rose 12.02 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 351.8 crore.

The insurer's underwriting loss widened to Rs 282.01 crore in the quarter from Rs 193.6 crore a year earlier.