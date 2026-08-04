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Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Godrej Properties Q1FY27: Profit falls 42% to ₹349 crore, bookings up 22%

Godrej Properties Q1FY27: Profit falls 42% to ₹349 crore, bookings up 22%

Its net profit stood at ₹598.40 crore in the year-ago period

Godrej Properties
The company sold 3,738 units with a total area of 6.2 million sq ft during the June quarter
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 12:32 PM IST
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Realty firm Godrej Properties on Tuesday reported a 42 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹349.38 crore for the quarter ended June on lower income.

Its net profit stood at ₹598.40 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income also fell to ₹1,345.04 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,620.34 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

On the operational front, Godrej Properties reported a 22 per cent increase in sales bookings to ₹8,651 crore for the April-June quarter of 2026-27 fiscal.

The company sold 3,738 units with a total area of 6.2 million sq ft during the June quarter.

This is the 6th consecutive quarter in which booking value has exceeded ₹7,000 crore.

Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairperson of Godrej Properties, highlighted that the company has delivered another solid quarter for bookings, collections, business development and earnings.

"We expect the sales momentum to continue for the rest of the year led by strong end-user demand across key markets," he added.

Pirojsha expressed confidence in achieving sales bookings of over ₹39,000 crore and collections of ₹24,000 crore for the year.

This will allow the company to generate about ₹9,000 crore in operating cash flow, which in turn will boost its investment in sustainable growth, he said.

"We will continue to seek to gain market share through outstanding design, timely delivery, and high-quality developments," Pirojsha said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Q1 resultsGodrej Properties'Godrej Properties resultsGodrej Properties

First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 12:32 PM IST

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