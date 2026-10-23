Godrej Properties Q2FY27 results: Net profit falls 62% to ₹154 crore

Realty firm Godrej Properties on Friday reported a 62 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹154.15 crore for the quarter ended September, on higher expenses.

Its net profit stood at ₹405.08 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹2,571.73 crore in the second quarter of this fiscal from ₹1,950.05 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.