Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Godrej Properties Q4 result: PAT rises 70% to ₹650 cr, income at ₹3,800 cr

Godrej Properties Q4 result: PAT rises 70% to ₹650 cr, income at ₹3,800 cr

During the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company's net profit grew to ₹1,850.20 crore from ₹1,399.89 crore in the preceding year

Godrej, Godrej properties
Image: X@GodrejProp
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 1:48 PM IST
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Realty firm Godrej Properties on Monday reported a 70 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹649.88 crore for the quarter ended March on higher income.

Its net profit stood at ₹381.99 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹3,806.65 crore during January-March quarter of 2025-26 fiscal from ₹2,681.06 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing.

During the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company's net profit grew to ₹1,850.20 crore from ₹1,399.89 crore in the preceding year.

Total income rose to ₹8,410.88 crore in the last fiscal from ₹6,967.05 crore in the 2024-25 fiscal.

Godrej Properties is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Q4 ResultsGodrej Properties resultsGodrej Propertiescorporate earningsGodrej Group

First Published: May 04 2026 | 1:47 PM IST

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