Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Grasim Industries Q2FY27 results: Net profit jumps to ₹2,306 crore

Grasim Industries Q2FY27 results: Net profit jumps to ₹2,306 crore

The Aditya ‌Birla Group flagship's standalone net profit jumped to ₹2,306 crore ($244.93 million) for the quarter ended September 30, from ₹805 crore a year earlier

Grasim
Excluding the charge, profit more than tripled to ₹3,765 crore
Reuters Nov 13
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 3:58 PM IST
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India's Grasim Industries reported a second-quarter profit that nearly tripled on Friday, boosted ​by dividend income from its cement-making ​company UltraTech Cement.

The Aditya ‌Birla Group flagship's standalone net profit jumped to ₹2,306 crore ($244.93 million) for the quarter ended September 30, from ₹805 crore a year earlier.

The company received dividend income worth ₹3,968 crore from UltraTech Cement, which boosted its operating profit by 158% on-year to ₹4,615 crore.

Meanwhile, its fibre business reported ‌an 29% year-on-year rise in revenue, further aiding profit.

The fibre business continued to benefit from higher prices which helped boost margins, while narrowing losses at its paints and business-to-business e-commerce ventures also aided profit.

Grasim's newer Birla Opus paints ​business reported 35% growth in revenue to ₹1,337 crore, as the ‌company continued to expand in a market long dominated by competitors Asian Paints and ​Berger ‌Paints.

Sandalone revenue from operations surged nearly 33% to ‌₹12,747 crore in the quarter.

The company incurred a one-time impairment charge worth ₹825 crore ‌during ​the quarter ​related a its joint venture.

Excluding the charge, profit more than tripled to ₹3,765 crore. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Q2 resultsGrasim IndustriesAditya Birla Nuvo Grasim Industries

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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 3:58 PM IST

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