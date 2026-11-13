Grasim Industries Q2FY27 results: Net profit jumps to ₹2,306 crore

India's Grasim Industries reported a second-quarter profit that nearly tripled on Friday, boosted ​by dividend income from its cement-making ​company UltraTech Cement.

The Aditya ‌Birla Group flagship's standalone net profit jumped to ₹2,306 crore ($244.93 million) for the quarter ended September 30, from ₹805 crore a year earlier.

The company received dividend income worth ₹3,968 crore from UltraTech Cement, which boosted its operating profit by 158% on-year to ₹4,615 crore.

Meanwhile, its fibre business reported ‌an 29% year-on-year rise in revenue, further aiding profit.

The fibre business continued to benefit from higher prices which helped boost margins, while narrowing losses at its paints and business-to-business e-commerce ventures also aided profit.