Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Grasim Q4 FY26 adjusted PAT rises 31% to ₹2,041 crore; revenue up 15%

Grasim Q4 FY26 adjusted PAT rises 31% to ₹2,041 crore; revenue up 15%

Grasim Industries narrows Q4 loss as strong core business growth offsets continued investments in paints and e-commerce ventures

Grasim Industries
The Aditya Birla Group firm reported a standalone net loss of 1.64 billion Indian rupees ($16.94 million) for the quarter ended March 31
Reuters May 20
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2026 | 4:36 PM IST
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Grasim Industries' fourth-quarter loss narrowed as a sharp improvement in operating performance and a ​lower exceptional hit offset continued investments in ​its new paints and e-commerce businesses.

Here are the details:-

• ‌The Aditya Birla Group firm reported a standalone net loss of 1.64 billion Indian rupees ($16.94 million) for the quarter ended March 31, compared with a loss of 2.88 billion rupees a year earlier.

• Standalone EBITDA rises 47% to 6.59 billion rupees, driven by improved performance in cellulosic fibres along with recovery in textiles.

• Revenue from operations rose to 117.74 ‌billion rupees from 89.26 billion rupees a year earlier

• At the group level, growth was led by the building materials business - primarily UltraTech Cement - and financial services, which drove overall earnings expansion and offset weaker profitability in investment-heavy standalone businesses.

• Still, profitability continued to be ​weighed down by ongoing investments in new consumer-facing ventures such as paints brand ‌Birla Opus and B2B platform Birla Pivot.

• Birla Opus gained market share, strengthening its position with ​an ‌estimated 90 basis-point sequential increase in the March quarter, while ‌Birla Pivot saw revenue more than double year-on-year.

• The building materials segment - including UltraTech Cement, paints and ‌B2B e-commerce - ​delivered the strongest ​growth at the group level, with quarterly revenue up 19% and EBITDA rising 22% on improved ‌cement profitability.

($1 = ​96.8050 Indian rupees)

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: May 20 2026 | 4:36 PM IST

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