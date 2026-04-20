Groww Q4FY26 results: Net profit doubles to ₹686 crore as revenue surges

Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent company of stock broking firm Groww, on Monday reported an over two-fold growth in profit after tax to ₹686 crore for the three months ended March 2026.

The company had posted a PAT of ₹309 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

Its total income surged 81 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,536 crore in the quarter under review from ₹850 crore in the January-March quarter of 2025, Bengaluru-headquartered Groww said in a stock exchange filing.

The firm's total transacting users stood at 21.6 million at the end of the March quarter, marking a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth. Its active user base stood at 16.7 million.

Further, its total customer assets accelerated 36 per cent year-on-year to ₹3 trillion. "Operating leverage played out across all the cost buckets, leading to PAT margin expanding by 8.3 per cent YoY ...and an absolute PAT margin of 44.7 per cent in Q4. As the revenue increases faster than the costs, which are largely fixed in nature, the margins will keep expanding," the company said. For the full fiscal year FY26, Groww's PAT grew 14 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,083 crore and total income rose 19 per cent year-on-year to ₹4,816 crore. Founded in 2016, Groww emerged as country' largest stockbroker, with over 28 per cent market share.