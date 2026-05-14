HAL Q4 results: Net profit rises 5.5% to ₹4,196 crore, revenue up 1.7%
The company's net profit rose to ₹4,196 crore ($438.32 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from ₹3,977 crore a year earlier
The company's net profit rose to ₹4,196 crore ($438.32 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from ₹3,977 crore a year earlier
India's Hindustan Aeronautics, a state-run aerospace and defence firm, reported a 5.5 per cent year-on-year rise in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a surge in its "other income" segment.
The company's net profit rose to ₹4,196 crore ($438.32 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from ₹3,977 crore a year earlier.
Other income rose sharply by 76.6 per cent to about ₹1,151 crore, boosting overall profitability. The company did not specify what accounted for the jump in this category.
Revenue from operations rose 1.7 per cent to ₹13,942 crore.
Analysts at Antique Stock Broking said fiscal 2027 could be an inflection point for HAL, driven by a pick-up in Tejas Mk1A deliveries as engine supply issues ease.
However, total gross expenses increased about 5.4 per cent year-on-year, driven by higher material costs.
Shares of HAL jumped as much as 4.1 per cent after the results and were trading 1.9 per cent higher in the afternoon. The stock has risen about 6 per cent so far this year.
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First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST