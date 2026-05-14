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HAL Q4 results: Net profit rises 5.5% to ₹4,196 crore, revenue up 1.7%

The company's net profit rose to ₹4,196 crore ($438.32 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from ₹3,977 crore a year earlier

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, HAL
Revenue from operations rose 1.7 per cent to ₹13,942 crore | Image: Wikimedia Commons
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 2:32 PM IST
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India's Hindustan Aeronautics, a state-run aerospace and defence firm, reported ​a 5.5 per cent year-on-year rise in ​fourth-quarter profit on Thursday, helped by a ‌surge in its "other income" segment.

The company's net profit rose to ₹4,196 crore ($438.32 million) for the quarter ended March 31, from ₹3,977 crore a year earlier.

Other income rose sharply by 76.6 per cent to about ₹1,151 crore, boosting overall profitability. The ‌company did not specify what accounted for the jump in this category.

Revenue from operations rose 1.7 per cent to ₹13,942 crore.

Analysts at Antique Stock Broking said fiscal 2027 could be an inflection ​point for HAL, driven by a pick-up in Tejas Mk1A deliveries ‌as engine supply issues ease.

However, total gross expenses increased ​about ‌5.4 per cent year-on-year, driven by higher material costs.

Shares ‌of HAL jumped as much as 4.1 per cent after the results and were trading ‌1.9 per cent higher ​in the ​afternoon. The stock has risen about 6 per cent so far this year.   

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Hindustan AeronauticsHindustan Aeronautics LtdHAL

First Published: May 14 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

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