Happiest Minds confident of maintaining guidance this fiscal: CEO

While the demand environment continues to remain “mixed”, there are enough reasons for clients to be concerned and start looking at changes. “The geopolitical situation, which is on and off, is increasing the level of uncertainty. Then there is the crude oil price and inflation. The concern is that if this continues for too long, some customers might just say they are taking too much risk. So I am hoping it does not come to that,” Anantharaju said.
Despite this, clients are not pulling back on spending at a broad level. Even if they do, they are likely to factor it into their technology spending budgets for next year, providing some cushion.