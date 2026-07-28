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Happiest Minds confident of maintaining guidance this fiscal: CEO

Happiest Minds reaffirmed its 12.5% growth guidance, betting on AI demand, strong deal wins and regional expansion despite global economic and geopolitical uncertainty

Happiest Minds Technologies, Happiest Mind
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Avik Das Bengaluru
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 6:57 PM IST
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Mid-tier information technology services company Happiest Minds Technologies said it is confident of maintaining its growth guidance this financial year (2026-27/FY27) despite mixed macroeconomic (macro) conditions, rising geopolitical uncertainty, and larger rivals trimming their growth forecasts.
 
The company expects to grow 12.5 per cent this year, broadly in line with the 12.3 per cent growth it recorded last year, but well below the 24.2 per cent growth it posted two years ago.
 
“I think that whatever assumptions we had made when we gave our guidance should hold," said Joseph Anantharaju, co-chairman and chief executive officer, in an interaction with Business Standard.
 
While the demand environment continues to remain “mixed”, there are enough reasons for clients to be concerned and start looking at changes. “The geopolitical situation, which is on and off, is increasing the level of uncertainty. Then there is the crude oil price and inflation. The concern is that if this continues for too long, some customers might just say they are taking too much risk. So I am hoping it does not come to that,” Anantharaju said.
 
Despite this, clients are not pulling back on spending at a broad level. Even if they do, they are likely to factor it into their technology spending budgets for next year, providing some cushion.
 
The company also said revenue from generative artificial intelligence (AI) now accounts for 5.4 per cent of its business. It aims to raise that to 10 per cent over the next few years, with a revenue potential of $50 million.
 
On AI deals, Anantharaju said: “Some of these AI productivity tools are being used by clients, and the budget that’s getting freed up is being used in some of the newer AI initiatives or the innovation that customers want to do. So you’re using AI to free up money and then using that money to deploy AI.”
 
The company’s net profit rose 18.3 per cent to ₹67.6 crore in the first quarter (April-June/Q1) ended June 30 of FY27, while revenue increased 14.3 per cent to ₹629 crore, largely driven by its banking, financial services and insurance, and healthcare businesses.
 
His comments come after Infosys cut the upper end of its guidance last week, saying macro conditions had not improved as it had hoped for.
 
Growth, according to Anantharaju and Happiest Minds Managing Director Venkatraman Narayanan, now depends on a healthy pipeline of mid-sized and large deals expected to close in the third (October-December/Q3) and fourth (January-March/Q4) quarters. “For a few others, we are implementing the first project, based on which we expect more such engagements,” Narayanan told analysts during a conference call.
 
Among recent wins is a deal worth $10-12 million over more than three years with a beverage bottler in Africa to relocate and rework its entire sales structure. Another contract, worth $8-10 million over three years, is with an unnamed client, while a deal with an insurer in Southeast Asia is valued at $4-5 million.
 
The company is also trying to diversify its business in an uncertain macro environment by focusing on Asia, India, and West Asia. That strategy is beginning to show results.
 
Asia-Pacific, which contributed 7.2 per cent of revenue in 2025-26 (FY26), accounted for 8.2 per cent of revenue in Q4FY26.
 
Revenue from the rest of the world rose to 8.7 per cent from 8.1 per cent, while India’s contribution increased to 18.3 per cent from 17.6 per cent. The US, its largest market, accounted for 56.9 per cent of revenue, down from 59.3 per cent.
   

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Topics :Happiest MindsQ1 resultsIT services

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 5:59 PM IST

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