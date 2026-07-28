Happiest Minds Q1 results: Profit rises 18% to ₹67.6 crore, revenue up 14%

IT company Happiest Minds Technologies has reported an 18.3 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated net profit to ₹67.6 crore in the April-June quarter of FY27.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹57.13 crore in the corresponding quarter of FY26, according to a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew 14.3 per cent to ₹628.51 crore during the quarter under review, as compared to ₹549.9 crore in the year-ago period.

Seen sequentially, profit and revenue rose 10.5 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

"We have opened FY27 with a solid performance. Our AI-first strategy is gaining significant traction, with strong momentum across AI and analytics, digital engineering, platforms, and industry-focused solutions. We have also built a strong and expanding pipeline, registering a 20 per cent growth over the previous quarter," Happiest Minds CEO Joseph Anantharaju said.