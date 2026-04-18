Hathway Cable Q4FY26 result: Net profit declines 67.7% to ₹11.25 crore

Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, provider of cable and internet services, has reported a 67.7 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹11.25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹34.8 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Hathway Cable, owned by Reliance Industries Group, on late Friday.

Its revenue from operations increased 6.37 per cent to ₹545.85 crore in the March quarter. It was ₹513.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Hathway's revenue from its Cable TV business was ₹391.61 crore and ₹143.15 crore from broadband services in Q4 of FY26.

Total expenses of Hathway Cable rose 6.6 per cent to ₹543.79 crore. Hathway Cable's total income, which also includes other income, increased 3.6 per cent to ₹566.2 crore in the December quarter. For the entire FY26, the profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 11.13 per cent to ₹82.24 crore. Its total income increased 4.52 per cent to ₹2,243.53 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026. Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Hathway informed its board in a meeting held on Friday that it had approved the appointment of Gurjeev Singh Kapoor as COO cum CEO designate with effect from April 20, 2026.