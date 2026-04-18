Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hathway Cable Q4FY26 result: Net profit declines 67.7% to ₹11.25 crore

Hathway Cable Q4FY26 result: Net profit declines 67.7% to ₹11.25 crore

The company had posted a net profit of ₹34.8 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Hathway Cable, owned by Reliance Industries Group, on late Friday

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Hathway Cable's total income, which also includes other income, increased 3.6 per cent to ₹566.2 crore in the December quarter | Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2026 | 2:57 PM IST
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Hathway Cable & Datacom Ltd, provider of cable and internet services, has reported a 67.7 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to ₹11.25 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2026.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹34.8 crore in the January-March period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Hathway Cable, owned by Reliance Industries Group, on late Friday.

Its revenue from operations increased 6.37 per cent to ₹545.85 crore in the March quarter. It was ₹513.15 crore in the year-ago period.

Hathway's revenue from its Cable TV business was ₹391.61 crore and ₹143.15 crore from broadband services in Q4 of FY26.

Total expenses of Hathway Cable rose 6.6 per cent to ₹543.79 crore.

Hathway Cable's total income, which also includes other income, increased 3.6 per cent to ₹566.2 crore in the December quarter.

For the entire FY26, the profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom declined 11.13 per cent to ₹82.24 crore.

Its total income increased 4.52 per cent to ₹2,243.53 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2026.

Meanwhile, in a separate filing, Hathway informed its board in a meeting held on Friday that it had approved the appointment of Gurjeev Singh Kapoor as COO cum CEO designate with effect from April 20, 2026.

Kapoor will take over as the CEO of the company effective September 1, 2026, upon the completion of the term of Tavinderjit Singh Panesar, the current CEO, on August 31, 2026.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :RIL Hathway Den NetworksGTPL HathwayHathway Cable & DatacomCompany News

First Published: Apr 18 2026 | 2:57 PM IST

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