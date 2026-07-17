Havells India Q1FY27 result: Net profit down 16.64% at ₹289.71 crore

Consumer electrical goods maker Havells India Ltd on Friday reported a 16.64 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at ₹289.71 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2026, hit by higher raw material and input costs due to West Asia war and higher spending on advertising and promotion.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹347.53 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal, Havells India Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹6,518.19 crore as against ₹5,455.35 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Total expenses in the quarter under review were higher at ₹6,180.06 crore as compared to ₹5,054.78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago, the company said.

Cost of raw materials and components consumed shot up to ₹4,023.54 crore in the first quarter as compared to ₹3,012.26 crore in the same period last fiscal. ALSO READ: JSW Steel Q1 result: Profit more than doubles to ₹4,696 cr; revenue up 10% Advertisement and sales promotion expenses were at ₹286.51 crore in the first quarter, up from ₹142.9 crore in the year-ago period. In an investor presentation, the company said it witnessed strong Q1 revenue growth as demand was resilient despite inflationary pressures and West-Asia war related uncertainties. Havells said it undertook calibrated and staggered price hikes across categories to offset raw material inflation.