Havells India Q4 results: Profit rises 40% to ₹723 crore on strong demand

Consumer electronics and power distribution equipment maker Havells India reported a 40per cent rise in fourth-quarter consolidated profit on Wednesday, helped by strong demand across its portfolio that spans wires and cables to home appliances.Profit rose to ₹723 crore ($77.05 million) for the March quarter, from ₹518 crore a year ago.Revenue grew 2.47per cent to ₹6,705 crore, helped by a 14per cent growth in the cables segment, the firm's biggest.India's consumer durables and electricals industry is entering a challenging summer season as rising raw material and energy costs squeeze margins, prompting firms to raise prices, analysts say.Havells is better off than its peers due to a diversified portfolio and greater reliance on segments such as wires, cables and switchgear, analysts said.Its shares rose as much as 6.2per cent to 1,410.70 rupees in Mumbai after the results. They have fallen 1.6per cent so far in 2026.