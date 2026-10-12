Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / HCLTech Q2 net profit rises 21.2% to ₹5,132 cr, revenue climbs 11.5%

HCLTech Q2 net profit rises 21.2% to ₹5,132 cr, revenue climbs 11.5%

HCLTech's Q2 FY27 net profit rose 21.18% to ₹5,132 crore, while revenue increased 11.5% to ₹35,620 crore, driven by growth in IT services and engineering segments.

hcltech
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 5:29 PM IST
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IT firm HCLTech on Monday reported a 21.18 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹5,132 crore for the July-September quarter of FY27.
 The Noida-headquartered company posted a net profit (attributable to owners of the company) of ₹4,235 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by the company.
 HCLTech's revenue from operations rose 11.5 per cent to ₹35,620 crore during the quarter under review, up from ₹31,942 crore a year ago.
 Sequentially, profit and revenue climbed 11 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively.
 Revenue from IT and business services rose to ₹26,938 crore from ₹23,693 crore a year ago.
 Engineering and R&D services revenue increased to ₹5,973 crore from ₹5,423 crore. Its revenue from HCL Software declined to ₹2,709 crore from ₹2,826 crore.
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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 5:11 PM IST

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