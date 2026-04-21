HCLTech Q4 results: Net profit rises 4.2% to ₹4,488 cr, revenue up 12.3%

IT major HCLTech on Tuesday reported a 4.2 per cent increase in net profit to ₹4,488 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, while revenue rose 12.3 per cent to ₹33,981 crore.

For the full financial year 2025–26 (FY26), however, the company reported a 4.3 per cent decline in profit to ₹16,642 crore even as revenue grew 11.2 per cent to ₹130,144 crore.