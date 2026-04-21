Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / HCLTech Q4 results: Net profit rises 4.2% to ₹4,488 cr, revenue up 12.3%

HCLTech Q4 results: Net profit rises 4.2% to ₹4,488 cr, revenue up 12.3%

HCLTech Q4 results: Net profit rises 4.2% to ₹4,488 cr, revenue up 12.3%

hcltech
Aman Sahu
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2026 | 6:14 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
IT major HCLTech on Tuesday reported a 4.2 per cent increase in net profit to ₹4,488 crore for the fourth quarter of FY26, while revenue rose 12.3 per cent to ₹33,981 crore.
 
For the full financial year 2025–26 (FY26), however, the company reported a 4.3 per cent decline in profit to ₹16,642 crore even as revenue grew 11.2 per cent to ₹130,144 crore.
 
(This is a breaking news story. More details are awaited)
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Nestle India logs strongest quarterly revenue of ₹6.7 crore in a decade

Nestle India's Q4 profit jumps 26% to ₹1,114 crore, revenue jumps 23%

Q4 result today: Nestle, HCL Tech, Tata Elxsi, among 16 firms on April 21

SML Mahindra Q4FY26 PAT rises 2.4% to ₹54 crore, top line surges 16%

Bank of Maharashtra Q4 FY26 results: Profit jumps 35% to ₹2,014 crore

Topics :Breaking NewsHCLTechQ4 ResultsHCL Technologies

First Published: Apr 21 2026 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story