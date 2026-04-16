HDFC AMC Q4 profit dips 2.4% to ₹623 crore; revenue rises 17% Y-o-Y

HDFC Asset Management Company (AMC) on Thursday reported 2.4 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹622.66 crore for the three months ended March 2026.

The company posted a PAT of ₹638.46 crore in the year-ago period, the fund house said in a regulatory filing.

However, revenue from operations grew 17 per cent year-on-year to ₹1,051.51 crore in the quarter under review.

The company's board has recommended a final dividend of ₹54 per equity share for financial year ended March 31, 2026. This is subject to shareholders' approval.

For full financial year FY26, the fund house's profit after tax grew 16 per cent year-on-year to ₹2,858.06 crore, and revenue from operations rose 18 per cent to ₹4,122.16 crore.