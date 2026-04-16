HDFC Life Insurance Q4 profit rises 4%; HDFC Bank to infuse ₹1,000 crore

HDFC Life Insurance reported a muted 4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth to ₹495.6 crore in the January–March quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26), impacted by changes in Goods and Services Tax (GST) and labour code regulations. Separately, the insurer said its parent, HDFC Bank, will infuse ₹1,000 crore through a preferential share issuance, increasing its stake in the life insurer to 50.5 per cent from 50.2 per cent.

The equity infusion will bump up the solvency ratio of the insurer to 186 per cent, from the current 177 per cent. The solvency ratio of the insurer has dropped from 194 per cent in Q4 FY25. The insurance regulator mandates a solvency ratio of 150 per cent.

“This will result in HDFC Bank's share going up from 50.2 per cent to 50.5 per cent. It is done for two reasons. One is that we already have a fairly reasonable level of (solvency ratio) 177 per cent. We are yet to have a clear line of time frame for risk-based capital (RBC) regime. With that, the solvency position would have been higher than 200 per cent. Given that, it would take some time, and the over 45–46 per cent growth in protection business would require capital,” said Niraj Shah, executive director and chief financial officer, HDFC Life Insurance, told Business Standard.

He added, “The solvency ratio can improve to about 186 per cent. It will also give us room to raise subordinated debt through the year if required and this will further raise the solvency levels by another 4–5 per cent.” The net premium income of the life insurer rose by 8.68 per cent YoY to ₹25,829.43 crore in the quarter (Q4 FY26). The total annualised premium equivalent (APE) was marginally up by 1.3 per cent YoY to ₹5,254 crore. APE is the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums plus 10 per cent weighted single premiums. Value of new business (VNB), a measure of profitability of life insurance companies, contracted by 8.36 per cent YoY to ₹1,261 crore in Q4 FY26. The VNB margin of the insurer stood at 24 per cent as compared to 26.5 per cent in Q4 FY25.

Shah said, “We have had the GST change that happened mid-year and there was labour code effect also coming through. When the GST change was announced, we had quantified 300 basis points impact on margins and we had said we will progressively bring it down through multiple measures. We brought it down back to about 190 basis points the previous quarter and the impact now stands at about 110 basis points. We will neutralise impact in the early part of next year.” Out of its total product mix, HDFC Life had a 44 per cent contribution from ULIPs compared to 39 per cent in FY25. Non-participating products contributed 18 per cent, down from 32 per cent. Annuities were flat at 5 per cent, while the share of protection products increased to 7 per cent from 5 per cent. Participating products increased to 25 per cent from 19 per cent.