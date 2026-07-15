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HDFC Life Q1FY27 profit jumps 12% to Rs 611 cr on higher premium collection

HDFC Life posted a 12% rise in first-quarter profit as strong renewal premium collections offset slower growth in new policy sales

HDFC Life Insurance
HDFC Life Insurance
Reuters July 15
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
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India's HDFC Life Insurance reported a 12% ​rise in first-quarter profit ​on Wednesday, helped by growth ‌in its premium collections, particularly from policy renewals.

The insurer's net profit rose to 6.11 billion rupees ($63.47 million) for the three months ended June 30, from 5.46 billion rupees a year ‌earlier.

Analysts had expected HDFC Life's new business growth to lag peers as sales through its key HDFC Bank distribution channel remained subdued, though strong ​renewal premiums supported profit growth.

Net premium income increased ‌around 14% to 165.48 billion rupees. First-year ​premiums ‌from new policies rose nearly 6%, while ‌renewal premiums increased nearly 19%.

Earlier in the day, ‌ICICI Prudential ​Life Insurance ​posted a 27.8% rise in first-quarter profit.

 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :HDFC Life InsuranceHDFC LifeQ1 results

First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

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