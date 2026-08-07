Healthy order book, new biz growth to drive gains for Samvardhana Motherson

The company’s consolidated revenues grew at a healthy 17 per cent and were supported by steady performance of wiring harness, emerging businesses, and the modules and polymer products (MPP).
While wiring harness saw a growth of 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y), MPP posted a 20 per cent increase and emerging businesses gained 31 per cent.
SAMIL’s FY27 growth outlook, according to Emkay Research, is robust. It is aided by commercial vehicle industry demand recovery across markets, healthy and rising order book across segments, ramp up of consumer electronics business, and integration of new mergers and acquisitions (M&As).