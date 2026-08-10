Healthy order inflows, margin expansion brighten outlook for Hitachi Energy

Hitachi Energy beat revenue and operating profit estimates in Q1FY27. Order inflows (excluding high voltage direct current or HVDC) grew by 26 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,100 crore, taking the order book to ₹32,200 crore, up 11 per cent.

Margins rose sharply and there's further upside given the HVDC build out, lower fees to the parent and higher exports, among others.

The company hopes for one HVDC order win every year for Hitachi Energy over the next few years.

Revenue grew 69 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹2,490 crore. Operating profit of ₹420 crore grew 158 per cent Y-o-Y, while operating profit margin expanded 590 basis points (bps) to 17 per cent.

Key orders received included a BESS project of 165 Mw, 330MWh, and the supply of GIS/GIB solutions for a 100 Gw solar park and 2 Gw wind power evacuation project in Europe.

Exports contributed 25 per cent of the order backlog and revenue.

Export orders accounted for 33.6 per cent of inflows. The company received export orders from Europe, North America, and South Asia. Transmission ordering moderated but a revival is likely.

There was an HVDC order in Q1FY26 which was not replicated in this quarter.

Net profit rose 151 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹350 crore, above the estimate of ₹270 crore.

The solution is modular and scalable. Margins are currently below the portfolio average but expected to improve as volumes scale and localisation increases.

Hitachi can deliver complete balance-of-system solution, including power conversion systems (PCS), grid integration, automation, battery management software integration, digital monitoring capabilities, and end-to-end engineering. This comes even if customers procure batteries separately.

In BESS, the company plans to focus on the domestic market.

There were many data centre orders, including 560 MVA power transformers, 800 MVA dry transformers, and 230/33KV GIS.

It is also developing a modular grid-to-rack platform that integrates these offerings into a solution for hyperscalers. This segment is a key growth driver.

The management says medium-term project pipeline remains healthy across transmission, HVDC, railways and metros. The company expects transmission ordering to improve as project approvals gather pace. While railway and metro orders were delayed during the quarter, they are expected to recover in H2FY27.

At least one major greenfield HVDC project is under bidding and expected to be awarded over the next six months.