Healthy order inflows, margin expansion brighten outlook for Hitachi Energy

There were many data centre orders, including 560 MVA power transformers, 800 MVA dry transformers, and 230/33KV GIS.
In BESS, the company plans to focus on the domestic market.
Hitachi can deliver complete balance-of-system solution, including power conversion systems (PCS), grid integration, automation, battery management software integration, digital monitoring capabilities, and end-to-end engineering. This comes even if customers procure batteries separately.
The solution is modular and scalable. Margins are currently below the portfolio average but expected to improve as volumes scale and localisation increases.
In data centres, Hitachi's offerings span transformers, Geographic Information System (GIS), substations, grid integration solutions, services, and digital solutions.