Heritage Foods Q4 FY26 results: Net profit drops 37% to ₹24 crore

Heritage Foods Ltd on Monday posted a 37.26 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated net profit to ₹23.94 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal on higher expenses.

The Hyderabad-based company had posted a net profit of ₹38.16 crore a year earlier, according to a regulatory filing.

While total income for the January-March quarter rose to ₹1157.56 crore from ₹1048.46 crore a year-ago, the expenses remained higher at ₹1132.40 crore in Q4FY26 against ₹990.59 crore in Q4FY25.

For the full 2025-26 fiscal, the company reported a net profit of ₹150.13 crore, down by 20.26 per cent from ₹188.28 crore in the preceding financial year.