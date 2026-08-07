Hero MotoCorp Q1 result: Net profit down 16.86% at ₹1,417.93 crore

Two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp Ltd has reported a 16.86 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax to ₹1,417.93 crore in the first quarter ended June 30 due to high base effect.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹1,705.65 crore in the corresponding period of previous fiscal.

The previous year PAT included a onetime gain of ₹722 crore on account of dilution of the company's share of investment in associates consequent to public issue and private placement, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement.

Consolidated revenue from operations in the first quarter stood at ₹13,126.35 crore as against ₹9,727.75 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing on Thursday.