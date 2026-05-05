Hero MotoCorp Q4 net profit rises 26.1% on strong demand, GST boost

The consolidated net profit of Hero MotoCorp rose 26.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹1,474 crore in the fourth quarter (January-March/Q4) of 2025–26 (FY26), driven by higher demand following goods and services tax (GST) rate rationalisation in September last year.

Total income in Q4 increased to ₹13,188 crore from ₹10,244 crore in the year-ago period, marking a growth of 29.1 per cent. Hero sold 1.714 million units of motorcycles and scooters during the quarter, up 24 per cent Y-o-Y, largely due to GST rate cuts.

For the full FY26, the company reported a consolidated net profit of ₹5,776 crore, up 32 per cent Y-o-Y.

The company said its FY26 performance was supported by broad-based growth across its core internal combustion engine business, with gains in the 100–125cc segment, scooters, and premium motorcycles. This was aided by product refreshes and strong festival demand. Hero said its global business grew 40 per cent Y-o-Y in FY26, reaching an all-time high. The company expanded its presence to 52 countries, including new markets in Europe and the UK. Its Harley-Davidson business recorded 26 per cent Y-o-Y growth in dispatch volumes, supported by launches and network expansion to more than 150 touchpoints. The company’s electric mobility arm, Vida, also reported strong momentum, with retail volume sales rising 190 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by new product introductions.