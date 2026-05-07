Hexaware Q1 net rises 7.5% to ₹351.6 cr, revenue up 12.6% at ₹3,613 cr

Mid-tier IT services company Hexaware’s net profit rose 7.5 per cent to Rs 351.6 crore in the first quarter, while revenue increased 12.6 per cent to Rs 3,613 crore. On a constant currency basis, which discounts the impact of currency fluctuations, revenue was up 3.2 per cent.

Shares of the company were flat at about Rs 460 in afternoon trade.

Hexaware, backed by private equity giant Carlyle, has also maintained its guidance of 7.6 per cent growth for the calendar year, helped by the ramp-up of previously won large deals and strong conversion from recent wins.

“The most defensible moat in the AI world is trust in relationships with customers. Our customers trust us to be their AI transformation partner to bring the power of AI to all facets of their IT and business. This represents a significant growth opportunity, and we are well poised to accelerate growth through 2026,” said Chief Executive Officer (CEO) R Srikrishna.

Hexaware believes growth will be led by financial services, healthcare and insurance, and manufacturing verticals. Travel and tourism, which reported negative growth of 9 per cent in the first quarter, will remain sluggish because of the macroeconomic environment. “Q1 witnessed strong deal momentum, with wins across consolidation, outsourcing, and transformation programmes, with AI in software development life cycle (SDLC) emerging as the single-largest driver of deal activity and differentiation,” he added. For the first quarter, financial services was up 1.4 per cent, healthcare 13.5 per cent, and manufacturing 13.2 per cent. The Americas, which contribute almost 75 per cent to the topline, was up 2.5 per cent, while Europe grew 11.6 per cent.