HFCL Q1 results: Consolidated profit at ₹245.64 crore, revenue doubles

Domestic telecom gear maker HFCL on Wednesday said it recorded the highest-ever quarterly consolidated profit at ₹245.64 crore in the three months ended June 30, 2026.

HFCL has also doubled its revenue growth guidance for the fiscal year 2027 to 40 per cent from 20 per cent projected earlier.

The performance was mainly driven by demand from hyperscale data centres, export growth and enhancement in production generating economies of scale, the company said.

HFCL had posted a loss of ₹29.3 crore in the same period a year ago.

"Our record quarterly financial performance reflects the convergence of multiple structural growth drivers. Rising demand from hyperscale data centres, improved product realisations, operating leverage through economies of scale, a diversified portfolio of high-value technology products, and expanding export opportunities have collectively driven a significant improvement across all key financial metrics," the company said in a statement.

HFCL also posted its highest-ever quarterly revenue. HFCL reported that its revenue more than doubled to ₹1,914.98 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year from ₹871 crore recorded in the June 2025 quarter. "With the strategic initiatives undertaken, which are now translating into tangible outcomes, HFCL has entered a new phase of accelerated and profitable growth. I am pleased to share that the company has delivered its highest-ever quarterly revenue, profitability and the order book during Q1,FY27," HFCL managing director Mahendra Nahata said. HFCL said it achieved its highest-ever order book of around ₹26,665 crore, nearly 5 times its FY26 revenue, which strengthens its long-term revenue visibility. The company's export revenue stood at ₹1,063.30 crore, about 55.53 per cent of its total revenue for the reporting quarter. The export revenue grew more than 4 times from ₹209.7 crore posted in the June 2025 quarter.

Nahata said that the convergence of AI, digital infrastructure, optical connectivity and defence modernisation is creating significant long-term opportunities for the company. "To further strengthen our leadership in the optical connectivity space, the board today approved expansion of manufacturing set-up for advanced data centre connectivity products with an investment of approximately ₹215 crore. With our expanding technology portfolio, manufacturing capabilities and global presence, we remain well positioned to create sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders," Nahata said. The company said it will continue to scale its defence and aerospace business through indigenous technology development, expanding manufacturing capabilities and proposed acquisition.