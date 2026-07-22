HFCL turns profitable in Q1, posts ₹245 cr profit on strong revenue growth

HFCL Ltd reported a net profit of Rs 245.64 crore in the first quarter ended June (Q1 FY27), compared with a loss of Rs 29.3 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1 FY26). Revenue surged 119.85 per cent to Rs 1,914.98 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 871.02 crore in Q1 FY26.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) also recorded a sharp year-on-year increase, rising from Rs 42.93 crore in Q1 FY26 to Rs 445.27 crore in Q1 FY27. It rose more than 30 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) from Rs 336.93 crore in the preceding quarter.