Higher oil prices lift ONGC Q1, output growth remains crucial for rerating

Following positive TSP-1 results, ONGC expanded its partnership with BP and is investing heavily in the Western Offshore, with projects exceeding ₹40,000 crore under implementation. Mumbai High is producing at 107 per cent of the contractual oil baseline and 113 per cent of the gas baseline. The standalone oil and gas production guidance is 39 mmt for FY27 and 40 mmt in FY28. FY27 capital expenditure (capex) is estimated at $3.5-4.0 billion, with Mahanadi deepwater exploration wells expected to cost ₹800-1,000 crore each, with drilling results available around three months after spudding. Exploration capex will increase with Samudra Manthan. Incremental gas volumes of 2 million standard cubic metres per day (mmscmd) by December 2026 are expected on the back of East Coast CP commissioning (1.3 mmscmd), Tapti & Daman (0.5 mmscmd) and gains from technical service provider (TSP)-1 and TSP-2. Management expects 1 million metric tonnes of oil equivalent (mmtoe) of incremental production in FY28, while NELP assets witness a natural decline of 8 per cent. At KG-DWN-98/2, all 13 oil wells are operational and four of the seven gas wells are producing, while the remaining three are to be connected.