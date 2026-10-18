Himadri's H1FY27 profit rises 29% to ₹460 crore on speciality growth

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd reported a 29 per cent year-on-year growth in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 460 crore for the first half of the current financial year, supported by growth in its core businesses, an improved product mix and an expanding portfolio of speciality and advanced materials.

Revenue from operations rose 43 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,123 crore in the April-September period of FY27, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) increased 30 per cent to Rs 616 crore. Himadri now holds 100 per cent of Birla Tyres, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.

The performance marked a new half-year benchmark for the Kolkata-headquartered company as it seeks to strengthen its position in speciality chemicals and advanced materials, particularly those used in the lithium-ion battery and electric mobility value chains.

The company also reported strong growth in the July-September quarter, with revenue from operations increasing 57.93 per cent year-on-year to around Rs 1,691 crore from Rs 1,071 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. Ebitda rose 27.48 per cent to Rs 303 crore from Rs 238 crore, while profit after tax increased 31.33 per cent to Rs 231 crore from Rs 176 crore. Anurag Choudhary, chairman, managing director and chief executive officer of Himadri Speciality Chemical, said the company had achieved new milestones in the first half of FY27, with revenue crossing Rs 3,000 crore, Ebitda exceeding Rs 600 crore and profit after tax surpassing Rs 450 crore.

“Our sustainable growth in profitability is driven by an optimised product mix, growth in our core businesses and an expanding portfolio of speciality and advanced materials,” Choudhary said. Himadri's strategy involved moving beyond its traditional carbon chemistry operations towards higher-value speciality chemicals and materials that serve emerging industrial applications. Its portfolio spans speciality carbon black, coal tar pitch, refined naphthalene, speciality oils and other chemical products, alongside advanced materials for lithium-ion batteries and electric mobility. During the second quarter, the company strengthened its investment in Sicona Battery Technologies, which has completed the acquisition of US-based Advano. The acquisition added silicon-anode intellectual property as well as pilot-plant, research and development, and cell-testing capabilities in the United States, strengthening Sicona's technological base for developing silicon-carbon anode materials.

Sicona has also secured AUD 45 million in funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency to accelerate the commercialisation of its next-generation silicon-carbon anode technology. Silicon-carbon anodes are among the advanced materials being developed to improve lithium-ion battery performance. The company has also made a strategic investment in International Battery Company (IBC), which Choudhary said provided a platform covering material validation, cell development and commercial deployment. It helped Himadri connect its materials research and development capabilities with downstream battery applications, shortening the path from innovation to commercial adoption, he said. The company is also developing capabilities in other advanced materials, including carbon nanotubes, super-speciality carbon black, lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cathode materials and synthetic anode materials. These products are part of its broader effort to diversify its business and strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities in strategically important materials.