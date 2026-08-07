Hindalco Industries Q1 results: Net profit jumps 75% to ₹7,013 cr

Hindalco Industries on Friday said its consolidated net profit rose over 75 per cent year-on-year to Rs 7,013 crore in the June quarter, driven by increased revenues from aluminium and copper segments.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 4,004 crore in the first quarter of the preceding 2025-26 fiscal, the Aditya Birla Group entity said in an exchange filing.

During April-June, the company's total income also increased to Rs 85,882 crore from Rs 64,834 crore in the year-ago period, posting a rise of around 32 per cent.

The share of the aluminium upstream segment in the revenue was Rs 13,403 crore while copper's contribution was Rs 17,232 crore.