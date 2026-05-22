Hindalco Q4 results: Net profit declines 51% to ₹2,597 cr, misses estimates

India’s Hindalco Industries posted a surprise fall in profit for the second straight quarter on Friday, missing analyst estimates, as expenses linked to a fire-related disruption at its US unit Novelis offset the benefit of higher base metal prices.

The Aditya Birla Group-owned firm reported a 50.8 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,597 crore ($271.40 million) for the three months ended March 31, missing analysts’ estimates of Rs 4,312 crore, according to data compiled by LSEG.

Hindalco, one of India’s largest aluminium and copper producers, benefited from firmer base metal prices and higher demand in the seasonally strong quarter, when construction activities peak and automotive companies push production and sales targets before the financial year-end.