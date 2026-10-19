Hindustan Zinc Q2 net profit surges 142% to ₹6,412 cr on record Ebitda

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) reported a 142 per cent surge in net profit to Rs 6,412 crore in the second quarter of financial year 2027 (Q2FY27) from Rs 2,649 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) more than doubled to a record Rs 9,285 crore, supported by higher metal prices, increased production and lower zinc production costs.

The company, a Vedanta Group firm, reported a 77 per cent increase in revenue from operations to Rs 15,093 crore during the quarter, compared with Rs 8,549 crore a year earlier.

Zinc production cost, excluding royalty, declined 29 per cent year-on-year to $703 per tonne. The company attributed the reduction to better mined grades, higher metal production, increased consumption of renewable power and higher by-product realisations. These gains were partly offset by lower domestic coal usage and higher input commodity prices.