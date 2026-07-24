Hindustan Zinc Q1 results: Net profit more than doubles to ₹5,469 crore

Vedanta subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), among the world's largest integrated zinc producers, on Friday reported a net profit of ₹5,469 crore for the first quarter ended June, more than double the net profit of ₹2,234 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

The company attributed the growth to higher metal prices, increased metal production, lead concentrate sales, higher by-product realisations, and a stronger dollar. Total income during the June quarter also jumped 74 per cent to ₹14,063 crore from ₹8,050 crore in the corresponding quarter.

"The robust financial performance was underpinned by its highest-ever first-quarter mined metal production of 268 thousand tonnes and lowest-ever quarterly zinc cost of production of $851 per tonne, reflecting sustained operational excellence, disciplined cost management and industry-leading competitiveness," the company said in a statement.

HZL said its zinc cost of production, excluding royalty, stood at $851 per tonne during the quarter, down 16 per cent on better mined grades, increased metal production, higher renewable power consumption and by-product realisations. This was partly offset by lower domestic coal usage and increased input commodity prices in line with the ongoing global geopolitical crisis. HZL said sales of zinc metal grew 48 per cent to ₹7,304 crore during the June quarter, while sales of silver grew 169 per cent to ₹3,839 crore. Commenting on the performance, Chief Executive Officer Arun Misra said the record mined metal production during the quarter reflects the strength of the company's world-class assets. "Our debottlenecking initiatives continue to enhance refined metal production and reinforce our position as one of the world's lowest-cost zinc producers," he said.

The company had gross investments and cash of ₹12,892 crore, with total outstanding borrowings of ₹7,320 crore, at the end of June 2026. During the quarter, it contributed around ₹6,450 crore to the national exchequer, including mining royalties. The miner also informed that its 510-thousand-tonne-per-annum fertiliser plant is progressing well and will be completed by the second quarter of FY27. Also, the hot acid leaching technology initiative for the recovery of lead and silver from smelting waste at the Dariba plant is expected to be completed by the end of September 2026. "For the 250 KTPA integrated refined zinc capacity expansion at Debari, detailed engineering and supply ordering are in progress, and mine development has commenced. The project is expected to be completed by 2Q FY29," the company said.