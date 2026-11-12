Hitachi Energy Q2 net profit rises 21% to ₹319 cr, revenue jumps 63.5%

Hitachi Energy on Thursday reported a 21 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 318.5 crore for the September 2026 quarter.

Its net profit was Rs 264.4 crore in the year-ago quarter, a company statement said.

For the second quarter, the company's revenue surged 63.5 per cent to Rs 2,996.5 crore from Rs 1,832.6 crore a year earlier.

The significant growth can be attributed to a sustained focus on operational efficiency, ensuring timely order execution, it stated.

N Venu, Managing Director & CEO of Hitachi Energy India, said, "...we anticipate these underlying opportunities and have invested in new infrastructure and are strengthening our existing capabilities. These efforts are reflected in our Q2 FY27 results. Both orders and revenue continue to secure sustained year-on-year (YoY) growth, backed by disciplined order execution over the quarter".

The company's orders jumped 85.9 per cent to Rs 4,120.8 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,217.1 crore a year ago, supported by positive market demand. In the September quarter, transmission orders from utilities for power transformers, STATCOM, cooling systems, Air-Insulated Switchgear (AIS) & Gas-Insulated Switchgear (GIS), etc., spearheaded the order book. In terms of segment-wise order breakup, transmission led the pack, followed by data centre. Exports continue to play a significant role in the total order book, with 41 per cent YoY growth in Q2 FY27 and 184 per cent in H1 FY27. The company received export orders from Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the US.