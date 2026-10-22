HPCL Q2 profit falls 9% to ₹3,483 cr on higher costs, tax expenses

India's Hindustan Petroleum Corp reported a 9% drop in second-quarter profit on Thursday, due to higher tax expenses and a sharp spike in crude prices that squeezed the fuel retailer's margins.

Here are details from the state-run company's earnings report:

Standalone net profit fell to ₹3,483 crore ($367.34 million) in the quarter ended September 30, from ₹3,830 crore last year.

Average global Brent crude prices rose nearly 40% year-on-year in the second quarter, due to a prolonged Iran war and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

That dragged down marketing margins of oil marketing companies (OMCs) as the cost of supplying fuel exceeded revenue from selling it.

Analysts at Elara Capital expected retail diesel margins for OMCs to be at negative ₹24 per litre against ₹5 in the year-ago quarter, while gasoline margins were pegged at negative ₹2 per litre against ₹9 last year. HPCL's overall expenses climbed 25.9% to ₹1.33 trillion, as the cost of raw materials consumed jumped 24.3%. The company's total tax expenses more than doubled to ₹3,285 crore. However, the firm's average gross refining margin for April-September improved to $27.89 per barrel from $5.95 per barrel a year ago, aided by gains from lower-cost crude inventories. A refiner records an inventory gain when the market price of crude oil rises above the price at which the company purchased its crude inventory.