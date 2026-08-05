HT Media posts ₹43.51 cr profit for June quarter FY2026, revenue up 11%

HT Media Ltd on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of ₹43.51 crore for the June quarter of FY2026-27 against a loss of ₹11.37 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

HT Media's revenue from operations was up 11.05 per cent to ₹437.30 crore in the June quarter of FY'27 compared to ₹393.76 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, according to a regulatory filing from HT Media.

Commenting on the results, Chairperson and Editorial Director Shobhana Bhartia said, "We began the financial year on a steady note, with consolidated revenue growing year-on-year and profitability improving in tandem." HT Media's revenue from 'Printing & publishing of newspapers and periodicals' was up 16.3 per cent to ₹376.11 crore on the back of advertising performance.

"Print remained the anchor of the business, with advertising revenue continuing to grow year-on-year and circulation revenue remaining resilient. The growth in profitability was achieved on the back of steady advertising revenue and disciplined cost management," she said. However, elevated newsprint prices, a weaker rupee and global supply-chain uncertainties are causes for concern going forward, Bhartia added. HT Media's revenue from 'Radio broadcast and entertainment' was down 2.7 per cent to ₹31.84 crore. "Radio revenue remained broadly steady year-on-year. The segment is now operating on a leaner and more sustainable footprint following the surrender of licenses for certain non-viable stations," Bhartia said.