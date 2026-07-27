Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Hudco Q1 profit zooms 35% to ₹851 crore; declares interim dividend

Hudco Q1 profit zooms 35% to ₹851 crore; declares interim dividend

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco) on Monday reported a 35 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 851 crore in the first quarter ended June 2026.

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HUDCO
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 5:29 PM IST
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Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco) on Monday reported a 35 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 851 crore in the first quarter ended June 2026.

The state-owned company had earned a net profit of Rs 630 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income rose to Rs 3,737 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 2,945 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, Hudco said in a regulatory filing.

Hudco is a premier techno-financing public sector enterprise in the field of housing and infrastructure development.

The company earned an interest income of Rs 3,710 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,925 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous financial year.

During the reporting quarter, the expenses also rose to Rs 2,561 crore against Rs 1,976 crore in the same period a year ago.

The company has declared the first interim dividend of Rs 1.25 per equity share, which is 12.50 per cent on the face value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year 2026-27.

The company has made provisions on loans (impairment) based on the expected credit loss (ECL) method amounting to Rs 621 crore as on June 30, 2026 (compared to Rs 1702.89 crore as on June 30, 2025), it said.

During the period, the company has raised funds amounting to Rs 2,140 crore through the issuance of listed non-convertible debt securities on a private placement basis.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 5:29 PM IST

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