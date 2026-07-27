Hudco Q1 profit zooms 35% to ₹851 crore; declares interim dividend

Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (Hudco) on Monday reported a 35 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 851 crore in the first quarter ended June 2026.

The state-owned company had earned a net profit of Rs 630 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's total income rose to Rs 3,737 crore in the first quarter of this fiscal year from Rs 2,945 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, Hudco said in a regulatory filing.

Hudco is a premier techno-financing public sector enterprise in the field of housing and infrastructure development.

The company earned an interest income of Rs 3,710 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 2,925 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous financial year.