HUL Q1 net profit falls 3% to ₹2,673 crore despite 10% net sales growth

Hindustan Unilever’s ( HUL ’s) consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders declined 3 per cent in the April-June quarter of FY27 because of a one-off tax credit in the corresponding quarter last year.

Its underlying volume growth stood at 5 per cent during the quarter. “Despite global geopolitical volatility, the Indian economy demonstrated resilience, supported by proactive fiscal and monetary policy measures. The underlying demand environment remained stable during the quarter. Against this backdrop, HUL delivered turnover of ₹17,184 crores and 10% USG, driven equally by volume and price,” Priya Nair, chief executive officer and managing director of HUL, said in its earnings release.

Net profit attributable to shareholders stood at ₹2,673 crore in the quarter ended June. Its net sales grew 10 per cent during the quarter to ₹17,341 crore. “This marks our highest growth in thirteen quarters. The performance reflects the strength of our brands, increasing competitiveness of our portfolio, and disciplined execution of our strategic priorities,” she added. As HUL’s investments in market development, channel expansion and portfolio transformation continue to scale, she said the company was building a stronger, future-fit business. “While we continue to navigate the short-term dynamic environment, we remain focused on driving volume-led revenue growth,” she said.