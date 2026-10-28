HUL Q2 results: Net profit rises 4% to ₹2,790 crore, volume growth at 7%

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) saw its consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders rise 4 per cent in the July-September quarter of FY27, despite a one-off tax-related gain of ₹273 crore in exceptional items in the base period.

Its underlying volume growth stood at 7 per cent in Q2FY27.

“In September quarter, we delivered 15 per cent underlying sales growth, our highest in the last 14 quarters, with turnover of ₹18,071 crores. Underlying volume growth was strong at 7 per cent reflecting sustained momentum driven by our focus on crafting desirable brands and strengthening future-fit go-to-market. Indian economy remains resilient, with healthy macro indicators supporting a positive consumption environment,” Priya Nair, chief executive officer and managing director, HUL, said in its results release.

Net profit attributable to shareholders stood at ₹2,790 crore in the quarter ended September. Net sales grew 14.5 per cent in the quarter to ₹18,226 crore. “We continue to invest in building long-term capabilities and remain anchored to the ‘Winning in New India’ strategy of delivering competitive, volume-led profit growth,” she added. The maker of Lux soaps said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) margin stood at 22.6 per cent and remained within the guided range. The home care category delivered 22 per cent growth, led by double-digit underlying volume growth, as it saw broad-based growth across formats. “Focused market development and calibrated pricing actions boosted penetration and supported volume resilience. Premiumisation in powders through Surf excel Easy Wash ₹99 pack continued to scale well,” HUL said in its release.