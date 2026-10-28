HUL Q2FY27 result: Net profit rises 4% to ₹2,790 crore; sales grow 15%

Hindustan Unilever’s (HUL’s) consolidated net profit attributable to owners of the parent rose 3.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹2,790 crore in the quarter ended September 30, 2026, from ₹2,685 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The comparison was helped by a ₹97 crore loss from discontinued operations in the year-ago quarter. Profit from continuing operations, including the share attributable to non-controlling interests, was nearly unchanged at ₹2,796 crore, compared with ₹2,791 crore a year earlier.

Profit after tax before exceptional items rose 9.5 per cent to ₹2,795 crore from ₹2,553 crore.

HUL’s turnover increased 14.8 per cent to ₹18,071 crore from ₹15,742 crore. Revenue from operations, which also includes other operating revenue, rose 14.5 per cent to ₹18,226 crore.

The company recorded underlying sales growth of 15 per cent—its highest in 14 quarters—while underlying volume growth stood at 7 per cent. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation increased 8 per cent to ₹4,089 crore from ₹3,785 crore. The Ebitda margin contracted by 140 basis points to 22.6 per cent from 24 per cent. Total consolidated expenses rose 15.9 per cent to ₹14,574 crore. Profit before exceptional items and tax increased 9.4 per cent to ₹3,812 crore, while reported profit before tax rose 3 per cent to ₹3,814 crore. Segment performance Home Care revenue rose 21.4 per cent to ₹6,878 crore, with underlying sales growth of 22 per cent and double-digit underlying volume growth. Segment profit, however, increased by a comparatively modest 2.6 per cent to ₹1,111 crore.

Beauty and Wellbeing revenue grew 15.7 per cent to ₹4,319 crore, while segment profit increased 16.4 per cent to ₹1,235 crore. The business reported underlying sales growth of 16 per cent, supported by double-digit underlying volume growth. Personal Care revenue rose 7.9 per cent to ₹2,617 crore. Segment profit declined 8.7 per cent to ₹449 crore. Underlying sales grew 9 per cent, while underlying volume growth was flat. Foods revenue increased 8.5 per cent to ₹3,849 crore, while segment profit rose 15.7 per cent to ₹834 crore. The segment recorded underlying sales growth of 9 per cent and low-single-digit underlying volume growth.