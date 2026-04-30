HUL Q4 profit rises 21.4% on divestment gains boost, volume increases 6%

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) said on Thursday its consolidated net profit increased 21.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in the January-March quarter of FY26, bolstered by proceeds from its stake sale in Nutritionalab.

Excluding exceptional items, profit after tax (PAT) grew by 4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,711 crore. The maker of Dove soaps and Surf Excel detergent powder recorded its strongest performance in 12 quarters, with underlying volume and sales growing by 6 per cent and 7 per cent respectively during the March quarter.

“During the year, we took decisive actions to accelerate growth, including sharpening our portfolio, scaling investments to create desire at scale, strengthening frontline demand generation capabilities, and simplifying the organisation to drive speed, focus, and execution,” said Priya Nair, chief executive officer and managing director of HUL, in a company statement.

“These initiatives resulted in consistent improvement in performance through the year with 8 per cent revenue growth and 7 per cent underlying sales growth in the March quarter,” she said. Net profit attributable to shareholders of the company stood at Rs 2,992 crore. Net sales grew 7.6 per cent to Rs 16,351 crore in the March quarter. “More recently, heightened geopolitical tensions have led to commodity and currency volatility. We are navigating these headwinds through disciplined savings, the resilience of our global and local supply chain and calibrated pricing actions,” Nair said. “Looking ahead, we are well positioned to navigate this volatile operating environment, supported by our strong brands, robust financial position and operational agility. We are focussed on strengthening our consumer franchise while delivering sustainable and competitive growth.”