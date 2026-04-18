ICICI Bank's net profit up 8.5% in Q4 FY26 to ₹13,701.7 crore

Aided by healthy growth in income and a steep decline in provisions, private sector lender ICICI Bank recorded net profit growth of 8.49 per cent for the January-March quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26) on a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) basis to to ₹13,701.68 crore, up from ₹12,629.58 crore in Q4FY25.

The bank's Net Interest Income (NII) for the quarter increased 8.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹22,979 crore, compared to ₹21,193 crore in the year-ago period. Net Interest Margin (NIM) stood at 4.32 per cent, up from 4.30 per cent in Q3 FY26.

In the post earnings media call, Sandeep Batra, executive director of ICICI Bank, said: “These (treasury loss) primarily reflect market movements. The bank had some open positions on onshore market, which were required to be reduced as per RBI guideline and treasury income of Rs 109 crore loss does reflect the impact of the widening of spread post issuance of the guideline.” Non-interest income, excluding treasury, increased by 5.6 per cent YoY to ₹7,415 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹7,021 crore in Q4 FY25. The bank registered a treasury loss of ₹106 crore in Q4 FY26 as against a loss of ₹157 crore in Q3 FY26 and gain of ₹239 crore in Q4 FY25.

The provisions (excluding provision for tax) of the bank decreased to ₹96 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹891 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, reflecting healthy asset quality and higher recoveries and write-backs. The bank continued to hold contingency provision of ₹13,100 crore as of March 31, 2026, along with additional standard asset provision of ₹1,283 crore made in Q3FY26 as directed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in respect of the agricultural priority sector portfolio. The deposits of the bank grew by 11.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹17.95 trillion at the end of March 2026. The average Current Account and Savings Account (Casa) ratio stood at 38.6 per cent in Q4FY26. The provisions (excluding provision for tax) of the bank decreased to ₹96 crore in Q4FY26 from ₹891 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, reflecting healthy asset quality and higher recoveries and write-backs.

ICICI Bank's advances grew 15.8 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹15.54 trillion at the end of March 31, 2026. “Advances reflect the strong momentum of economic activity in the country, which has been supported by policy measures and a fairly stable policy rate," Batra said. "So, within this framework, we have seen growth in mortgages, rural portfolio and personal loans. During this quarter, we are seeing even some pickup in corporate loans and healthy growth in the business banking.” The retail loan portfolio grew by 9.5 per cent year-on-year and 4.2 per cent sequentially, and comprised 50.4 per cent of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2026. Including non-fund outstanding, the retail portfolio was 41.7 per cent of the total portfolio at March 31, 2026. Domestic advances grew by 15.3 per cent year-on-year and 5.6 per cent sequentially at March 31, 2026.

The bank also believes that there will be some impact of the developments in West Asia on the world. “Given the overall framework, I think corporate India will get back to growth.” Batra added. The lender's asset quality improved, with the gross non-performing assets ratio (GNPA) Ratio at 1.4 per cent as on March 31, 2025 as against 1.53 per cent as on December 31, 2025 and 1.67 per cent as on March 31, 2024. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.33 per cent as on March 31, 2025 as against 0.37 per cent as on December 31, 2025 and 0.39 per cent as on March 31, 2024.

For FY26, profit after tax increased by 6.2 per cent year-on-year to ₹50,147 crore from ₹47,227 crore in FY25. The bank’s total capital adequacy ratio at March 31, 2026 was 17.18 per cent and CET-1 ratio was 16.35 per cent after reckoning the impact of proposed dividend compared to the minimum regulatory requirements of 11.70 per cent and 8.20 per cent respectively. The board of directors of ICICI Bank has also recommended a dividend of ₹12 per equity share, subject to requisite approvals. The board has also approved the annual renewal of fund raising limits by way of issuances of debt securities including by way of non-convertible debentures in domestic markets upto an overall limit of ₹25,000 crore by way of private placement.