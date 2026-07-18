ICICI Bank Q1FY27 profit rises 14% to ₹15,440 crore, NII rises 12.3%

ICICI Bank’s consolidated net profit rose 13.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹15,440.06 crore in the quarter ended June 30, 2026, as operating profit increased and provisions declined. India's second largest lender had posted a net profit of ₹13,557.60 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income grows 6.9 per cent in Q1FY27

Consolidated total income increased 6.9 per cent to ₹79,689.22 crore from ₹74,576.03 crore. Interest earned rose 6.4 per cent to ₹52,240.85 crore, while other income grew 7.7 per cent to ₹27,448.37 crore.

Net interest income (NII), calculated as interest earned minus interest expended, rose 12.3 per cent to ₹29,177.13 crore from ₹25,989.90 crore. Interest expended stayed almost flat at ₹23,063.72 crore.

Total expenditure excluding provisions and contingencies increased 7.2 per cent to ₹57,084.89 crore. Operating expenses rose 12.8 per cent to ₹34,021.17 crore, including a 15 per cent increase in claims, benefits and other expenses related to the insurance business to ₹18,259.76 crore. Lower provisions support profit growth Operating profit before provisions and contingencies increased 6 per cent to ₹22,604.33 crore. Provisions and contingencies declined 28.8 per cent to ₹1,297.20 crore from ₹1,822.33 crore. Profit before tax and minority interest rose 9.3 per cent to ₹21,373.61 crore. Basic earnings per share increased to ₹21.54 from ₹19.02. Advances rise 19.6 per cent, deposits grow 14 per cent

Consolidated advances increased 19.6 per cent year-on-year to ₹17.29 trillion as of June 30, 2026, from ₹14.46 trillion. Deposits grew 14 per cent to ₹18.70 trillion from ₹16.41 trillion, while total assets expanded 12.5 per cent to ₹30.02 trillion. Retail banking profit before tax rose 31.8 per cent to ₹6,238.90 crore, while wholesale banking profit increased 38.8 per cent to ₹7,479.26 crore. Treasury profit declined 23.6 per cent to ₹4,822.43 crore, and general insurance profit fell 46.1 per cent to ₹535.71 crore. Standalone asset-quality ratios improve The filing disclosed asset-quality and margin ratios only on a standalone basis. The gross non-performing asset ratio declined 29 basis points year-on-year to 1.38 per cent, while the net ratio fell 6 basis points to 0.35 per cent.

The standalone net interest margin (NIM) was 4.36 per cent, compared with 4.34 per cent in the year-ago quarter. The capital adequacy ratio increased 53 basis points to 16.84 per cent, while the common equity tier 1 ratio was 16.19 per cent. The bank continued to hold ₹13,100 crore in contingency provisions and an additional standard-asset provision of ₹1,283 crore directed by the Reserve Bank of India for an agricultural priority-sector portfolio. Board clears overseas borrowing limit The ICICI Bank board also approved the appointment of Mrugank Paranjape as an additional independent director for a term from August 1, 2026, to July 31, 2031, subject to shareholder approval.