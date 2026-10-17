ICICI Bank Q2 net rises 20% to ₹14,843 crore as provisions fall

ICICI Bank, the country’s second-largest private sector lender, on Saturday reported a 20.1 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹14,843 crore in the July-September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27), supported by strong growth in net interest income (NII) and lower provisions.

NII, the difference between interest earned and interest expended, increased 17.7 per cent year-on-year to ₹25,339 crore.

The growth came alongside a 30 per cent increase in the bank’s total loan portfolio to ₹18.32 trillion as of September 30, 2026.

Excluding loans provided by its international branches against Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank), or FCNR(B), deposits, the loan portfolio grew 24.1 per cent.

NIM moderates to 4.18% The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) moderated to 4.18 per cent in Q2FY27, compared with 4.30 per cent in the year-ago quarter and 4.36 per cent in the April-June quarter. The bank said the benefit from interest on tax refunds was negligible during the September quarter, compared with 8 basis points in the preceding quarter. Excluding this benefit, NIM in Q1FY27 stood at 4.28 per cent. Core operating profit, excluding treasury income, rose 21.8 per cent year-on-year to ₹20,805 crore. Non-interest income, excluding treasury income, increased 12.5 per cent to ₹8,277 crore, while fee income rose 20.1 per cent to ₹7,795 crore.

Fees from retail, rural and business banking customers accounted for about 75 per cent of total fee income. Operating expenses increased 8.5 per cent year-on-year to ₹12,811 crore. The bank reported a treasury loss of ₹230 crore in Q2FY27, compared with a gain of ₹220 crore in the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting market movements. Provisions declined 6.9 per cent year-on-year to ₹851 crore from ₹914 crore. Sequentially, provisions fell 32.5 per cent from ₹1,260 crore in Q1FY27. The bank’s gross non-performing assets (GNPA) ratio improved to 1.20 per cent as of September 30, 2026, from 1.38 per cent in the June quarter and 1.58 per cent a year earlier.

The net NPA ratio declined to 0.30 per cent from 0.35 per cent in the preceding quarter and 0.39 per cent a year earlier. Gross NPA additions stood at ₹4,833 crore in Q2FY27, compared with ₹5,034 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. The bank wrote off gross NPAs worth ₹1,592 crore during the quarter. Its provisioning coverage ratio on non-performing loans stood at 75 per cent as of September 30, 2026. ICICI Bank continued to hold contingency provisions of ₹13,100 crore. It also retained an additional standard asset provision of ₹1,283 crore made in Q3FY26 on the Reserve Bank of India’s direction in respect of its agricultural priority sector portfolio, pending completion of a review.

The bank’s total advances grew 30 per cent year-on-year and 12.3 per cent sequentially to ₹18.32 trillion as of September 30, 2026. Excluding loans extended by international branches against FCNR(B) deposits, advances grew 24.1 per cent year-on-year and 7.3 per cent sequentially. The retail and rural loan portfolio grew 14.8 per cent year-on-year, accounting for 51.6 per cent of the total loan portfolio. The business banking portfolio expanded 33.8 per cent, while the domestic corporate portfolio grew 30.6 per cent. Total period-end deposits rose 27.1 per cent year-on-year and 11.8 per cent sequentially to ₹20.50 trillion. Excluding FCNR(B) deposits, deposit growth stood at 17 per cent year-on-year and 3.1 per cent sequentially.