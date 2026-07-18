ICICI Bank's Q1FY27 standalone profit rises 15.9% to Rs 14,804 cr

ICICI Bank on Saturday reported a 15.9 per cent increase in standalone net profit Y-o-Y (Y-o-Y) to Rs 14,804.50 crore for the first quarter of FY27, compared with Rs 12,768.21 crore in the year-ago period, aided by net interest income growth and a decline in provisions. Sequentially, net profit rose 8 per cent from Rs 13,701.68 crore in Q4FY26.

Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies declined 30.5 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,260.45 crore from Rs 1,814.57 crore in Q1FY26. On a sequential basis, provisions rose from Rs 96.16 crore in Q4FY26.

Operating expenses rose 10.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 12,574.34 crore in Q1FY27. Other operating expenses grew 13.8 per cent to Rs 7,569.70 crore.

Net interest income (NII) for the quarter stood at Rs 24,384 crore, up 12.7 per cent Y-o-Y. Interest earned rose 8.1 per cent to Rs 45,670.78 crore, while interest expended stood at Rs 21,286.43 crore, compared with Rs 21,312.45 crore in Q1FY26. Total income for the quarter rose 5.4 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 54,246.84 crore. Other income grew 0.8 per cent to Rs 8,576.06 crore. The lender reported a treasury gain of Rs 151 crore in Q1FY27, compared with a loss of Rs 106 crore in Q4FY26 and a gain of Rs 1,241 crore in Q1FY26. Operating profit before provisions and contingencies rose 8.8 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 20,386.07 crore, and rose 12 per cent sequentially from Rs 18,199.11 crore.

On asset quality, gross non-performing assets (GNPA) stood at Rs 23,846.59 crore as of June 2026, compared with Rs 24,732.65 crore a year earlier. Net NPAs stood at Rs 5,908.27 crore, compared with Rs 5,971.09 crore a year earlier. The GNPA ratio stood at 1.38 per cent, compared with 1.67 per cent a year ago and 1.40 per cent in the previous quarter. The net NPA ratio stood at 0.35 per cent, compared with 0.41 per cent a year ago and 0.33 per cent in the previous quarter. The bank's capital adequacy ratio (CAR) under Basel III stood at 16.84 per cent as of June 2026, compared with 16.31 per cent a year earlier and 17.18 per cent in the preceding quarter. Return on assets (annualised) stood at 2.49 per cent, compared with 2.44 per cent a year ago and 2.40 per cent in Q4FY26.