ICICI Lombard Q1 profit falls 46% to Rs 403 crore on higher claims

The net profit of the largest private sector general insurer, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, declined 46 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 403.17 crore in the April-June quarter (Q1FY27), owing to higher claims and reserve provisions of Rs 165 crore made for its motor third-party (Motor TP) portfolio. Net profit stood at Rs 747.08 crore in Q1FY26.

The company said it incurred two large fire losses amounting to Rs 63 crore, which impacted its combined ratio by 1 percentage point. Separately, a Supreme Court judgment had an additional impact of 2.8 percentage points on the combined ratio.

Following the Supreme Court's judgment recognising the economic value of homemakers while determining compensation under the Motor Vehicles Act, the insurer assessed the impact and created claim reserves of Rs 165 crore on the premium earned during the quarter.

The combined ratio — a key profitability metric for general insurers — increased to 107.2 per cent in the quarter from 102.9 per cent in Q1FY26. A combined ratio below 100 per cent indicates underwriting profitability. The incurred claims ratio (ICR) rose to 76.4 per cent from 73 per cent in Q1FY26. The insurer's gross direct premium income (GDPI) increased 10 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 8,860 crore during the quarter. The insurer's expenses rose 21.2 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 6,579.9 crore during the quarter. Of this, commission-related expenses increased 32.9 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,250 crore.