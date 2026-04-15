ICICI Lombard Q4 profit rises 7.3% to ₹546.6 crore on premium growth

ICICI Lombard General Insurance, the largest private sector general insurer, reported a 7.3 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit to ₹546.6 crore for the January–March quarter of FY26 (Q4 FY26), supported by steady premium growth.

Net premium written increased by 18.36 per cent YoY to ₹6,487 crore during the quarter. Gross written premium rose 16.9 per cent YoY to ₹8,073.7 crore, compared with ₹6,903.94 crore in Q4 FY25. Investment income grew 27.41 per cent YoY to ₹796.68 crore.

The company said its gross direct premium income (GDPI) on a 1/N basis stood at ₹7,340 crore in Q4 FY26, up from ₹6,211 crore in the same period last year, registering a growth of 18.2 per cent — well above the industry growth of 10.9 per cent.

Excluding crop and mass health segments, GDPI growth was 18.4 per cent, compared with the industry’s 13.3 per cent. The insurer's underwriting loss rose to ₹ 282.38 crore in Q4 FY26 from ₹ 209.67 crore in Q4 FY25. The incurred claims ratio of the company was at 70.8 per cent in Q4 FY26 as opposed to 71.60 per cent in Q4 FY25 and the combined ratio of ICICI Lombard also improved to 101.20 per cent from 102.50 per cent in the year ago period. Total expenses rose 11.73 per cent YoY to ₹6,072.9 crore, while commission expenses increased 18.36 per cent YoY to ₹1,187.57 crore.