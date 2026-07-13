ICICI Pru AMC net up 23%; Laser Power & Infra IPO booked 38.94x on Day 3

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (AMC) on Monday reported a 23 percent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit at ₹965 crore during the June quarter (Q1). The company had posted a net profit of ₹784 crore in Q1 FY 2026. The rise in profit was driven by a 18 per cent YoY growth in total income. The total income stood at ₹1,745 crore in the previous quarter. The expenses rose by 11.7 per cent to ₹464 crore. The AMC managed average assets under management (AUM) of ₹11.2 trillion through its mutual fund schemes in Q1. The monthly SIP transactions in June 2026 stood at ₹4,872 crore.

Laser Power & Infra IPO booked 38.94x on Day 3 The initial public offer of integrated power cables and transmission products manufacturer Laser Power & Infra Ltd received 38.94 times subscription on the closing day of bidding on Monday. The ₹742-crore IPO received bids for 99,63,24,700 shares against 2,55,86,207 shares on offer, as per NSE data. The category for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) fetched 92.25 times subscription, while the quota for non-institutional investors got subscribed 43.34 times. The portion for retail investors received 6.59 times subscription. Laser Power & Infra Ltd, on Wednesday, raised around ₹223 crore from anchor investors.